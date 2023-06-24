Populism as a deception strategy – breaking latest news

Experts in the matter assert that “populism is an experience of socio-political mobilization in which ‘marginalized’ sectors are manipulated by demagogic leaders” who take advantage of the poverty and marginalization in which large social groups live, who, faced with despair, they see the table of salvation in those who sympathize with their situation, even if it is only with promises.

Populism always has one or several charismatic, sentimental leaders, skilled speakers, whose purpose is to impose the will of the “people” against all obstacles and needs, with signs of protection from the supposed dangers that threaten dispossessed social groups.

Populists instill fear and insecurity with real but pessimistic stories and warn of the supposed dangers of certain population groups, such as ethnic minorities, feminists, LBTBIQ people or migrants. They allege that sectors, such as political parties and other activists, are unpatriotic and pose a danger to the national culture.

Ecuador has already experienced the populist phenomenon with Velasco Ibarra who offered to sow the country with carts, build bridges where there are no rivers and give dignity to the Ecuadorian Indian, although in five presidencies he failed. With the sucretizador who wanted to eat the rice with weevil, neither. With the ferocious León and his mirage of bread, roof and empelo, nothing. With the Fool he loves and the strength of the poor, oranges. With the Crazy Hater and his 21st century socialism, the same. With Laso and his “government of disagreement”, the same.

In the current political situation in the country, are there candidates with populist traits? Maybe yes. The most soswimming[LA1] like Otto Sonnenholzner, Jan Topic and Fernando Villavicencio, apparently they are in tune with the real problems of the Ecuadorian people such as: lack of sources of work, citizen insecurity and rampant corruption. But the one who hits the nail on the head is Villavicencio because he firmly asserts that he would fight the drug traffickers; to the political, oil, Social Security, and telecommunications mafia.

But of course, there are huge differences between these three candidates. The case of Sonnenholzner was already a government with the bolero singer “Toda una vida” and in the middle of the pandemic he deserted because he couldn’t. Topic is an unknown absentee who with Rambo poses plans to put an end to crime. Instead, Fernando Villavicencio has been fighting for two decades, where potatoes burn; he has bravely and frontally fought corruption, from journalism. Although he would have little time left to do so much.

In any case, the populists are virulent, passionate, intolerant, they speak very well, they are “handsome”, they “pocket” the people, by touching the key of sentiment when they tell them of the anguish and sorrow in which the majorities. For this reason, we must open our eyes wide this August 20, because these emotionally charged leaders sell the image that they are better prepared to solve problems that the other contenders could not. Luis Antonio Quizhpe/ [email protected]

