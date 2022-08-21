A 15-year-old boy died last night hit by a car driven by an American citizen. The teenager was on a bicycle, stopped on one side of the road, near a building in via Lazio in San’Antonio di Porcia. The 15-year-old died in front of a group of friends. It was 2.30 when the subcompact overwhelmed him. Firefighters and doctors arrived on the scene with a self-contained vehicle and a helicopter. Attempts to save him proved futile. The boy was taken to the Pordenone hospital where he died.