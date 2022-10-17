MANTUA. It is an unexpected defeat, which burns the one collected by Pordenone at the Martelli in Mantua: against the modest Virgilians, who find three points of pure oxygen in a key to salvation, the neroverdi fall and see the great chance to rise to the lead alone with two points of advantage. Di Carlo’s team thus remains in third place, paired with Lecco, Padua and Novara, a length below the Renate and Sangiuliano treads. Thursday the immediate opportunity for redemption in the midweek shift: at the Teghil in Lignano, at 18.30, a Trento will arrive reassured by the arrival on the bench of Bruno Tedino. It will be a great challenge.

Pordenone was immediately aggressive at the start and Dubickas tried in an overhead kick at 8 ‘, but Chiorra blocked. In the 24th minute, however, the big opportunity came from Mantova on the counterattack: Mensah, in front of Festa, was unable to give his team the advantage. The neroverdi respond in the 27th minute with a powerful right from outside the box by Ajeti, which hits the post in full.

It is the prelude to the advantage of the Virgilians, which arrives shortly after half an hour thanks to a nice free-kick from the edge of De Francesco, which inflates the network. Before the break, however, the guests found the draw with a great play by Pinato, who controlled in the middle of the area and pierced the extreme opponent. However, it is not yet time to return to the locker room, because in full recovery Mantua has another occasion: a dangerous free-kick cut and a ball that touches the post to the right of Festa after a heel strike in the area.

The second half opens with the new advantage of the hosts 8 ′ Mantova again in the lead: counterattack with long throw controlled by Yeboah, who works the ball well and fishes the former Gerbaudo in the open area, who controls and in turn overtakes Festa, Protests by the neroverdi for an alleged foul on Pinato at the beginning of the action. The attacker of the green lizards is forced to leave for a shoulder problem, Deli replaces him.

At 15 ‘Mantova still close to scoring with Guccione: his left from the edge touches the post to the right of Festa. At 20 ‘Candellone tries: his shot is deflected for a corner. At 32 ‘free kick from the edge of Burrai, from an excellent position: ball just over the crossbar. Pordenone pushes and at 39 ‘on Deli’s cross from the left Biondi’s header is deflected for a corner. At 42 ′ lizards very close to a draw: double miraculous intervention by Chiorra, first on Biondi and then on Burrai.

MANTOVA-PORDENONE 2-1

MANTOVA (4-3-3): Chiorra; Pinton, Engineers (38 ‘pt Matteucci), Iotti, Ceresoli; Gerbaudo, De Francesco, Pierobon; Guccione (40 ′ st Messori), Yeboah (23 ′ st Paudice), Mensah (40 ′ st Procaccio). Available: Malaguti, Tosi, Ejjaki, Cozzari, Panizzi, Fontana, Agbugui, Silvestro, Rodriguez. Att. Current

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello (7 ′ pt Ajeti), Bassoli, Benedetti; Torrasi (23 ‘st Biondi), Burrai, Pinato (10’ st Deli); Zammarini; Dubickas (10 ‘st Magnaghi), Candellone (23’ st Piscopo). Available: Martinez, Turchetto, Giorico, Maset, La Rosa, Ingrosso, Baldassar. Herdsman Di Carlo.

REFEREE: Carrione from Castellamare di Stabia, assistants Votta from Moliterno and Pragliola from Terni. Fourth official Taricone of Perugia.

Scorers: at 31 ‘De Francesco, at 44’ Pinato; in the second half, at 8 ‘Gerbaudo.

Note: Gerbaudo, Bruscagin, Dubickas, Ajeti and Burrai ammonites. Angola: 1-8 Retriever: 3′ pt, 5′ st.