Home News Pordenone, the bandit is a 25-year-old young man arrested after a chase: he is hunting for the four accomplices
News

Pordenone, the bandit is a 25-year-old young man arrested after a chase: he is hunting for the four accomplices

by admin
Pordenone, the bandit is a 25-year-old young man arrested after a chase: he is hunting for the four accomplices

The man arrested by the police for improper robbery at the end of a daring car chase through the center of Pordenone which ended in an accident involving 5 other vehicles is a 25-year-old Albanian citizen.

It all began after the attempted theft of a safe from a town house, in the late evening of Friday 2 December, in via San Donà. The man, homeless, had no documents and was identified thanks to fingerprints.

Pordenone

Theft, chase and accident: one bandit caught, 4 others fleeing

Ilaria Purassanta

The car used for the escape – an Alfa Romeo Giulietta – is not stolen, but the investigations are being completed. No one was injured in the accident involving the criminals’ vehicle traveling the wrong way.

A police officer was treated in the emergency room for crushing a finger during the frantic arrest of the foreign citizen. The man’s four accomplices fled on foot immediately after the carambola: they are wanted throughout the province and the city video surveillance cameras are being viewed.

In the car of the thieves there were a part of the stolen goods, burglary tools and some personal effects, from which they are confident that they can obtain the DNA of the people on board.

See also  Thefts from cars parked in Palaverde during Nutribullet Armani Milano

You may also like

Superenalotto: hit a 5+1, but still no 6

Carry forward the spirit of the Constitution and...

Belluno: order the buffet for the emir and...

just law｜”Girl Shelter Interrogation” event announcement, she apologized,...

Covid: from France to Japan, here are the...

Jinan: Less going out on weekends, no gatherings,...

Minister Lollobrigida’s shoulder to the Pnrr: “It was...

Mattarella: “A common commitment in the EU is...

Fedriga: «A great honor to meet Pope Francis,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy