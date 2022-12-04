The man arrested by the police for improper robbery at the end of a daring car chase through the center of Pordenone which ended in an accident involving 5 other vehicles is a 25-year-old Albanian citizen.

It all began after the attempted theft of a safe from a town house, in the late evening of Friday 2 December, in via San Donà. The man, homeless, had no documents and was identified thanks to fingerprints.



Pordenone Theft, chase and accident: one bandit caught, 4 others fleeing Ilaria Purassanta

The car used for the escape – an Alfa Romeo Giulietta – is not stolen, but the investigations are being completed. No one was injured in the accident involving the criminals’ vehicle traveling the wrong way.

A police officer was treated in the emergency room for crushing a finger during the frantic arrest of the foreign citizen. The man’s four accomplices fled on foot immediately after the carambola: they are wanted throughout the province and the city video surveillance cameras are being viewed.

In the car of the thieves there were a part of the stolen goods, burglary tools and some personal effects, from which they are confident that they can obtain the DNA of the people on board.