Pordenone, the fashion show for the elderly in a nursing home

Pordenone, the fashion show for the elderly in a nursing home

A month of preparation, which involved the entire structure, brought on the red carpet pairs of models representing all stages of life: from 8 to 99 years, with the same determination and ability to look beyond reality. A community party, for the commissioner Guglielmina Cucci, a real restart for the president of the Asp Umberto I, Antonino Di Pietro.

