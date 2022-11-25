Giovanni Santarossa is a publisher from Pordenone, he founded and for years has directed the Edizioni Biblioteca dell’Immagine, a publishing house that has published many of the major writers of northeastern Italy. Santarossa is one of the residents of Villanova who can recount his experience both in 1966 and in 2002. “In 1966 here were mainly just agricultural houses and farms, I remember very well the cows that were carried away by the water and we scattered in this island that was our home, surrounded by mud” says the editor. “The difference between 66 and 2002? None. In the most recent one we had a helicopter of the then councilor flying over us! Modern technology – he smiles – But that helicopter never got off”. “Water is indifferent – he says in conclusion – you can call the whole world but when the water arrives, it arrives and you are always alone”. by Daniele Alberti

