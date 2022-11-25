Home News Pordenone, the testimony of the survivor of the two floods: “With or without technology, when the water arrives you are always alone”
News

Pordenone, the testimony of the survivor of the two floods: “With or without technology, when the water arrives you are always alone”

by admin
Pordenone, the testimony of the survivor of the two floods: “With or without technology, when the water arrives you are always alone”

Giovanni Santarossa is a publisher from Pordenone, he founded and for years has directed the Edizioni Biblioteca dell’Immagine, a publishing house that has published many of the major writers of northeastern Italy. Santarossa is one of the residents of Villanova who can recount his experience both in 1966 and in 2002. “In 1966 here were mainly just agricultural houses and farms, I remember very well the cows that were carried away by the water and we scattered in this island that was our home, surrounded by mud” says the editor. “The difference between 66 and 2002? None. In the most recent one we had a helicopter of the then councilor flying over us! Modern technology – he smiles – But that helicopter never got off”. “Water is indifferent – he says in conclusion – you can call the whole world but when the water arrives, it arrives and you are always alone”. by Daniele Alberti

06:45

See also  Party members and cadres of enterprises in Shijiazhuang City earnestly study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party and work hard to create a new situation of high-quality development of enterprises_Shijiazhuang News Network

You may also like

Beijing seeks another RRR cut Industry: Rescue economy...

European business circles and diplomats asked to be...

Segusino Vas, the gallery will reopen two months...

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Government: ultra-broadband and TLC networks delegated to Butti

Massacre of Rivarolo, Francesca Dighera: “Tarabella is now...

Lombardy, Conte does not close the dialogue with...

Plateatici in Treviso, all the OK from the...

The health code system in many places in...

Femicides, the writer Amani El Nasif: “I could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy