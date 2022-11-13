PIACENZA. Renate brakes at Rocco di Trieste, drawing 1-1, and Pordenone thanks to the third consecutive victory remains only at the top of the classification of group A of Serie C. ‘high, confirming their excellent moment of form after the goals scored in Pergolettese and Lecco. It will be a great challenge next Saturday at the Teghil in Lignano with Novara, who climbed to third place (with three points less than the lizards) thanks to the 1-0 victory against the Pro Patria.

Pordenone immediately pushes: at 5 ′ Burrai tries from outside: a comfortable low shot in the arms of Tintori. The hosts do not stand by and on 6 ‘have a very occasional opportunity: Palazzolo kicks with a sure shot, but Ajeti rejects on the goal line.

At 10 ‘Pordenone reappears in the opponent’s area: Candellone’s right-footed shot, but the conclusion does not worry Tintori. At 21 ‘dangerous right from the edge of Benedetti deflected for a corner. At 25 ‘Piacenza still dangerous: Palazzolo’s through pass for Rossetti, who face to face with Festa kicks incredibly high over the crossbar.

At 36 ‘the guests take the lead! Bassoli’s winning header after Tintori rejected the black-green defender’s first attempt.

At the start of the second half, here is the doubling: Burrai’s free kick in the area and a winning header by Dubickas, in the fourth center in the last three games. At 12 ′ goal canceled in Morra for offside, al

16 ′ the neroverdi risk big, with a left from inside the Capoferri area: Bruscagin immolates himself in a slip and saves his team.

At 22 ‘Pordenone close to the third goal with Candellone: ​​Tintori saves himself in the corner. At 43 ‘Benedetti’s poisonous shot from distance: Tintori deflects for a corner. And a minute later here is the trio, on an own goal by Masetti, who deflects a ball from the corner flag into his own goal.

PIACENZA-PORDENONE 0-3

PIACENZA (3-5-2): Tintori; Masetti, Cosenza, Nava; Munari (24 ‘st Lamesta), Nelli (10’ st Capoferri), Suljic, Palazzolo, Gonzi; Rossetti (34 ‘st Conti), Morra. Available: Rinaldi, Vivenzio, Rizza, Giacchino, Pezzola, Vianni, Onisa, Frosinini, Biancheri. Herds Scazzola.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Ajeti, Bassoli, Benedetti; Torrasi, Burrai (36 ‘st Giorico), Pinato (36’ st Biondi); Zammarini; Candellone, Dubickas (36 ‘st Piscopo). Available: Martinez, Giust, Maset, La Rosa, Ingrosso, Comuzzo, Baldassar. Herdsman Di Carlo.

Referee: Di Graci di Como. Assistants Cerilli from Latina and Cravotta from Città di Castello. Fourth official Sassano from Padua.

Scorers: at 36 ‘Bassoli; in the second half, at 4 ‘Dubickas, at 44’ Candellone.

Notes: Rossetti, Dubickas, Suljic, Cosenza, Nava and Gonzi are booked. Corners 5-5. Recovery: 0 ′ pt, 10 ′ st.