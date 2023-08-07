Pornographic recordings with children – caregivers under suspicion – Rhineland – News

According to the public prosecutor, the man is said to have established contacts with parents who were looking for care for their children via an online counseling platform between 2017 and 2022.

However, the man was forbidden from doing so. According to the Cologne district court, he had already been convicted of “his pedosexual interest.”

The accused had a relevant criminal record

Because of his criminal record, he was not allowed to work as a social worker, social pedagogue, carer or caretaker of children and young people.

