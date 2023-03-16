A 48-year-old was seriously injured in an accident in Magstadt. Photo: 7aktuell.de/ NR/7aktuell.de | NO

In Magstadt, a 48-year-old man comes off the road and is seriously injured. He has to be taken to a hospital. What the police know so far about the accident.

A 48-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Magstadt (Böblingen district). At around 6.40 p.m. he was driving a Porsche from Sindelfingen on Alte Stuttgarter Straße and then left the road, a police spokeswoman said. Apparently he drove first into a traffic sign and then into a tree. “The accident was probably due to a medical cause,” said the spokeswoman.

The man had to be taken to a hospital. At times, the police blocked the road, causing traffic delays. According to initial information, the vehicle suffered damage of around 70,000 euros.







