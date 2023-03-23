As reported by The RacePorsche will not enter the circus in 2026 despite numerous negotiations in recent months.

The next technical revolution of F1 is still a long way off, but the plans of the major automakers ahead of the 2026 they are already well defined. Mercedes, Ferrari e Renault they will remain in the queen category even with the new ones Power Unit and the new Technical Regulations; Audi will make an F1 engine for the first time and supply it to Saubera team that will be taken over in the coming months by the house with the four rings; Red Bull Powertrainsthe fourth and last supplier currently on the grid, will undertake a collaboration with Fordwhile the current partner of the world champions, Honda, has signaled its interest in the new set of rules, while waiting to find a team to cooperate with. The list lacks Porsche: just a few months ago, the prestigious German brand’s entry into the circus seemed a certainty, but now it seems impossible.





After the collapse of negotiations with Red Bull Technologiesdetermined not to cede control of the F1 team and the engine department to the Stuttgart company, Porsche has in fact continued negotiations with other teams, however not finding an agreement with potential partners such as McLaren. Therefore, according to reports The Race, the German brand will not land in the circus in 2026, despite the great appeal of the queen category at the moment. Porsche’s renunciation also comes due to the impossibility of starting a Power Unit program and a new team due to the lack of infrastructure and the excessive costs required by a total commitment. In motorsport, the Stuttgart company will concentrate its resources on programs that have already started, such as those of Formula E he was born in WEC. As for F1, Porsche’s return will wait at least until the end of the next regulatory cycle