Port Authority delivered safety tips for the holiday season

The mid-year holiday season it has arrived, for what to pass these days of rest on the beaches and tourist sites of Santa Marta, they become the suggested destination for family plans. However, combat informality or illegality regarding the tourist offer Presented through virtual media or different channels, it sometimes requires a lot of attention from travelers.

Therefore, like each tourist season, the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar) activated throughout the country through its port captaincy, los security devices that include permanent controls and a campaign that works with local authorities.

In that sense, the Colombian Maritime Authority highlights the list of the main conditions that each passenger must take into account when renting the maritime transport service, so that he does not expose his life, nor that of his family.

Before embarking:

Do not purchase services on places other than the piers or official docks, which are easily identified because different authorities are present on them, including Dimar inspectors. If you have any doubts about the company that offers you the maritime transport service, ask them to present you with the certificate issued by Dimar. All the boats of the companies endorsed by Dimar They have a registration number (just like land vehicles), which is visible on their helmet. This number begins with the acronym CP (Port Captaincy), followed by the number assigned to the Captaincy and the number that corresponds to the vessel (Example: CP-04-3771-B). Do not get on a boat that does not have registration.

The transport companies locate ticket offices at the authorized docks for the sale of your services, only then cancel and demand the due receipt.

