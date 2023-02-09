Through a statement, the Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta extended the maritime restriction after the strong breezes and the high waves that have been registered in the city.

According to the entity, the interaction between a high pressure system in the eastern United States with a low pressure system located in the center of the Colombian Caribbean coast has generated trade winds with intensities of 20 to 30 knots and a wave height that oscillates between 2.0 and 3.9 meters.

Given the weather conditions, the maritime entity ordered to continue with the restrictive measure, which began on January 9, 2023.

Read also: Maritime restriction continues due to strong breezes in Santa Marta

Until nowthere are no restriction termination dates and recommend extreme security measures in the development of maritime activities.

For today, an ambient temperature is predicted to be oIt will fluctuate between 24°C and 25°C. Northeast direction wind with a speed of 25 to 36 knots (Force 6-8).

Meanwhile, the east-northeast direction windwith speed from 25 to 34 knots (Strength 6-7). And the height of the waves will be between 2.8 and 3.8 meters (Mar 5).

You may be interested: Port Authority maintains unrestricted alert in Santa Marta