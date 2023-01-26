By: Ana María Remón Polo

Journalist THE INFORMER

The Port Captaincy from Santa Marta maintains the alert due to the strong winds that have been occurring on the Caribbean coast and that affects the Samarian coasts, but, nevertheless, pointed out that the precautionary recommendations for small boats are maintained.

This was announced by the captain Cesar Grisales Lopez, head of the maritime unitwho also provided details on what has to do with the climatic state that has been occurring in recent days in this part of the country.

It may interest you: The restriction of maritime transport in Santa Marta continues

“The city has presented cloudy days due to the conditions weather-marine that have been exposed lately, these have had an interaction of 2 high pressure systems located in the North Atlantic, which is what has influenced this situation”, said the official.

In the same way, he indicated that “two low pressure systems on the south side of the Darién, therefore, the cause of strong winds is propitiated at speeds of approximately 20 to 25 knots, this causes a wave of greater impact between 3.5 to 4 meters high.

Taking into account the situation presented, there may be a probability of an increase in higher winds and waves in the early hours of the morning, an event that can make more presence in the sector of La Guajira towards the northern part, which can also have repercussions towards the jurisdiction of Santa Marta.

You may also be interested in: Cloudy days?, this is the reason

On the other hand, he assured that the restrictions for the transit of some boats in previous days, they were given in order to care for and watch over the lives of the people involved.

“Since January 24, they have not carried out any more restrictions, since such strong events have not been generated. This has allowed navigation to take place without any inconvenience. Previously some navigations were restricted, particularly in the northern part after needle pointtowards the sector of Tayrona Parkavoiding the damages and losses that may occur”, highlighted Grisales.



Read more: Santa Marta Coast Guard rescues a boat with 12 people on board

Some slightly stronger meteoro-marine conditions are forecast for today, so there will be constant monitoring with Coast Guard Units that will send reports through images and videos on the changes that may be presented, which would allow decisions to re-implement the restrictions.