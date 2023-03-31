Status: 03/31/2023 06:34 a.m In the Steinwerder district, the Hamburg fire brigade recovered a body from the Elbe on Thursday evening. The identity of the person is unclear.

A canoeist discovered the lifeless body around 8 p.m. near the Neuhof pier in the port of Hamburg. He then alerted the fire department and police. The emergency services were able to secure the body first and then salvage it with the help of a fire boat. They then brought the body to the Hamburg Institute for Forensic Medicine.

The identity of the person is so far completely unclear. According to the fire department, it is not yet clear whether it is a male or female person.