Manolo Portanova was sentenced in the first instance to six years for gang sexual assault by the Court of Siena. The accusation for him, together with two other defendants, is that he raped a 21-year-old student inside an apartment on the night between 30 and 31 May 2021. The 22-year-old footballer, judged with an abbreviated procedure, came out of the courtroom tense and dark in the face: “I am innocent” were his only words, maintaining the same position he had from the beginning of the trial.