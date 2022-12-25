Home News Portobuffolè, knocks down the pole with the SUV and runs away
Portobuffolè, knocks down the pole with the SUV and runs away

Portobuffolè, knocks down the pole with the SUV and runs away

A car went off the road via Roverat a Portobuffole’ opposite the ItalDoor company of Portobuffolè. When leaving the road, the car (presumably an SUV given the pieces found on the ground) crumpled up on the post of the road sign indicating the various directions near the roundabout 150 meters before where you enter the Oderzo – Pordenone provincial road.

Two Fire Brigade teams with a crane truck and another vehicle (8 people in total) worked for 3 hours to secure the area by removing the road signal pole.

The mayor was sorry but above all angry «Fortunately, whoever was driving didn’t get hurt. It’s Christmas time and we want to be good, let’s wait until Tuesday for the municipal offices to reopen trusting that the person who had the accident will come and make the report in the Municipality the damages are enormous» said the mayor Andrea Susana, «we hope the person who had the accident will show up before the cameras are viewed».

