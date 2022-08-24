It was found in a ditch of the Fondaco stream, a largely tomb-filled stream that flows to Portofino. A corpse on which an autopsy will be arranged in the next few hours. The body is of a 60-year-old homeless, and is in a state of decomposition. According to a very first and partial finding, there are no signs of a violent death.



Via del Fondaco

In any case, investigations are underway by the carabinieri of the Santa Margherita company and the investigative department: while the recovery of the body is underway by the Rapallo Fire Brigade and the nucleus of the alpine river speleo nucleus, not easy given that the body is in the culvert part, the public prosecutor on duty, Giovanni Arena, awaits the first indications from the coroner who went to the scene.

To discover the body were the forest police, alerted by the strong smell.