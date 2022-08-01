The event that inaugurated the Palio gave a beautiful evening of entertainment to the Feltre public, who arrived en masse in Piazza Maggiore

FELT. Port’Oria wins the challenge of the Cernide 2022, winning the combined ranking of “Champions of the square” together and the first place among the flag-wavers. The event that inaugurated the Palio gave a beautiful evening of entertainment to the Feltre public, who arrived en masse in Piazza Maggiore. Behind Port’Oria, Castello, Santo Stefano and Duomo came in order in the final ranking.

In the flag-wavers challenge, after Port’Oria with 11.8 points were classified Castello with 11.1, then Santo Stefano and the Duomo in fourth. For the challenge of the musicians, with a partial score of 14 the Castello district won first place; in second place Port’Oria, with 13.7, in third the Cathedral and in fourth Santo Stefano.

The exhibition began shortly before 21, with the entrance on the scene of the four districts, which subsequently took place opposite each other. The first to show off were the under groups of each single neighborhood, which subsequently gave way to adult colleagues. In order, musicians and flag-wavers from Port’Oria, Castello, Santo Stefano and Duomo took to the field. The challenge of the Cernidae also stood out for the presentation of the new drape painted by Tahar Ben Jelloun.

«We hope that this is the beginning of a week of great celebration for Feltre. Thanks to the commitment that the boys put in to honor their city ”, said the president of the Palio Eugenio Tamburrino. The mayor Viviana Fusaro also follows the same line of thought, who in turn stressed that the Palio is the symbol of the passion of the Feltre community. Both also took the opportunity to thank the volunteers who will take part in the Palio.

The evening then ended with the announcement of the winners, evaluated by the jury which also saw the flag-wavers of Noale as protagonists.

The wait is now for the next weekend, with the main Palio events: Friday will open with dinners in the neighborhoods; on Saturday it will be the turn of the archery and relay competitions. The challenge will finally end on Sunday, with the tug of war and the horse race in Pra ‘del Moro.