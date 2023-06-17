Portugal beat Bosnia 3-0 with a double by Bruno Fernandes

Portugal continued with a firm step towards the Eurocopa-2024 by chaining a new victory in their group of the qualifying phase, this time by 3-0 over Bosnia-Herzegovina, this Saturday in Lisbon, with a double by Bruno Fernandes.

In the March window, the Portuguese had already started with two wins, 4-0 over Liechtenstein and 6-0 in Luxembourg, for which they now accumulate 9 points out of 9 possible, without having yet conceded a goal in this campaign towards the next year’s continental event in Germany.

In their group J, Portugal has two points ahead of the second, Slovakia (7), which won 2-1 this Saturday in Iceland. Bosnia, with 3 points from three games, is fourth out of six teams.

For now, the Spanish coach of the Portuguese, Roberto Martínez, counts his games in charge of the Seleçao as victories, since his debut in March.

This Saturday at the Benfica da Luz stadium, Portugal had a hard time opening the way and did not succeed until the final moments of the first half, when a pass between the lines by Bruno Fernandes left Bernardo Silva in a one-on-one against the goalkeeper visitor, whom he surpassed by raising slightly (1-0, minute 44).

Bosnia thus received a painful slap in the face, after having had the best chances so far, especially when Edin Dzeko shot alone against the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, sending inexplicably high (29).

Before Bernardo Silva’s goal, Portugal had come to score at minute 23, with a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the linesman raised his flag to annul the action for offside.

In the second half, Portugal could not breathe easy until the last quarter of an hour, when Bruno Fernandez first made it 2-0 with a header in minute 77, from Ruben Neves’ cross, and then 3-0 in minute 90+3 with a shot almost from the edge of the area, after a rebound.

On matchday four, on Tuesday, Portugal will visit Iceland in Reykjavik. There Cristiano Ronaldo could reach his 200th match as an international.