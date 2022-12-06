«In the end I am happy that on the issue of electronic money there has been total cohesion of the left – Pd, Italian left, M5s, commentators – all finally united in the defense of bank money, a unit that hasn’t been seen for a long time and above all focused on the possibility of defense of paying for the taxi and the aperitif with the Pos, which has become the main battle of the left in the Budget law ».

Thus the undersecretary to the presidency, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, intercepted near Palazzo Chigi regarding the controversy over the measure contained in the maneuver which eliminates the penalties for those who do not accept cards for payments up to 60 euros. «Not the defense of workers or of the most fragile categories, of the social question – he continues – but the electronic money of the banks. Summarizing everything “asta la visa siempre”».