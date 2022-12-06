Home News Pos, Fazzolari’s attack: “Finally the left has united to pay for the aperitif”
News

Pos, Fazzolari’s attack: “Finally the left has united to pay for the aperitif”

by admin
Pos, Fazzolari’s attack: “Finally the left has united to pay for the aperitif”

«In the end I am happy that on the issue of electronic money there has been total cohesion of the left – Pd, Italian left, M5s, commentators – all finally united in the defense of bank money, a unit that hasn’t been seen for a long time and above all focused on the possibility of defense of paying for the taxi and the aperitif with the Pos, which has become the main battle of the left in the Budget law ».

Thus the undersecretary to the presidency, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, intercepted near Palazzo Chigi regarding the controversy over the measure contained in the maneuver which eliminates the penalties for those who do not accept cards for payments up to 60 euros. «Not the defense of workers or of the most fragile categories, of the social question – he continues – but the electronic money of the banks. Summarizing everything “asta la visa siempre”».

See also  Covid, countdown for 1 million over 50s: first dose of the vaccine by January 31 to be able to work

You may also like

Superbonus, maxi agreement for restructuring: Intesa sells 1.3...

The firm sweetness of Christine McVie – Daniele...

The weakened virulence of the Omicron mutant strain...

Oral statements of 11 elderly people, patients with...

Three thousand more accidents at work in the...

Guyuan City Market Supervision Administration Holds Constitution Swearing-in...

Saman Abbas, the hearing for his father in...

Istat: GDP +3.9% expected in 2022 and +0.4%...

Artificial Intelligence’s Incredible Leap Forward – Pierre Haski

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy