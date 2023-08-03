POSCO E&C holds ‘career aptitude camp’ for children and teenagers in group homes

▲ On the 1st, POSCO E&C held the Future Leaders Camp with the students of the Incheon Children’s Youth Group Home Council at the POSCO Recreation Center (data provided by POSCO E&C)

On the 3rd, POSCO E&C announced that it held the ‘Future Leaders Camp’ for children and teenagers in 11 group homes in Incheon with the Incheon Regional Headquarters of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation during the summer vacation.

This camp is designed to provide opportunities to find dreams to children and teenagers from group homes who have difficulty exploring their future careers due to poor basic learning environments, so that they can grow into healthy members of society.

The camp, which was held for two days from the 1st, was operated under four themes of cultural convergence: △Travel to find me through MBTI in-depth analysis △Visiting VR museum △Economic, historical, and social learning through board games △ESG environmental education △Experience of resource recycling kit. .

In addition, seniors who left child welfare facilities provided mentoring for high school students in group homes in connection with the ‘Do Dream’, a project to support young people preparing for self-reliance, conducted by the POSCO 1% Sharing Foundation.

An official from POSCO E&C said, “We have prepared a creative and convergence experiential education that combines culture and art and an ESG program that combines digital so that children and youth in group homes can grow into future talents.” As a result, we plan to prepare various programs so that future generations can grow into healthy members of society.”