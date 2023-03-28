THE PYLON

For several months the access road that leads to the urbanization Don Alberto, from 16th street in the vicinity of the Chichamaya roundabout and the La Popa Battalion, It has presented inconveniences due to the increase in vehicular flow that has occurred due to the growth of the city towards this area, such as new housing complexes.

To this was added that, at the beginning of this school year, students from the CASD Simón Bolívar Educational Institution They were transferred to the headquarters of the Antonio Nariño University, which aggravated the situation. During peak hours it was impossible to travel on this road.

Faced with this situation, the Local Transit Secretariat announced this Monday changes in the directions of circulation which go as follows: Carrera 42, between Calle 16 and Diagonal 12, will operate in a single direction from south to north. Crossroad 42A, between Diagonal 12 and Calle 13 Bis, will operate in a single direction from north to south. Carrera 44A, between streets 13 Bis and 16, will operate in a single direction from north to south.

This was achieved through Decree No. 307 of March 24which was signed by Mayor Mello Castro González, a document that also prohibits the parking of vehicles in both lanes of traffic on the sections of the roads mentioned above.

“The implementation of this alternative will allow better mobility at intersections, due to the reduction of conflicting movements; obtaining a decrease in delays, improving circulation in the area, promoting road safety and mitigating the risk of road accidents”, read a statement to public opinion.

It also establishes that the measure will be socialized with the community during the following days.

However, the community of Don Alberto says they do not agree with the measure since, “She was not socialized.” “They turned our streets into highways, there is noise pollution, we don’t have peace of mind, accidents have been recorded because it is unknown how the streets were, among other nonconformities,” said Adamis Guerrainhabitant of the sector.

He stressed that as a result of this problem in previous months workshops have been held with the presence of the Municipal Ombudsman, but no agreement has been reached.

“They should have submitted a prior study to implement this plan and it was not done, we have submitted petition rights to the municipal administration and they responded extra-temporarily, not in the established terms. Today -yesterday-, we see with surprise that they issued a decree sanctioning all the inhabitants of the neighborhood and those who mobilize in this sector and that also those who park their vehicle, that is, no inhabitant of the neighborhood can park the vehicle in front of their house, they have a mess with the decrees and eagerness to take center stage”War said.

He also added that they are waiting for un guardianship ruling filed against the decree for it to be repealed, since they consider that mobility in the neighborhood increased from 20 % al 90 %.

BRIDGE WITHOUT RAILS

Another of the non-conformities that this community has is that they built a road from Villa Catalina to Don Alberto on which there is a bridge, which has no railings, lighting and no pedestrian zone.

It should be noted that the Valledupar Transit Secretariat indicated that people who violate the measure will be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law; therefore, whoever travels on the roads in the opposite direction to the regulation will be subject to a fine for $1.160.000and those who park vehicles in prohibited places will be penalized with a fine of $580.000 pesos, for violation of traffic rules.