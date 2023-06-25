Positive balance after the Colombian soccer final in Bogotá

With unprecedented attendance at the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ stadium and the Simón Bolívar park, where 4 giant screens were installed to broadcast the match between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office delivered a positive balance in terms of security.

Despite the presence of more than 80,000 people in both places, as well as the thousands of fans who came out to celebrate after the sporting event, the deployment of 3,000 police officers and more than 500 community managers allowed for a celebration without major setbacks. .

“We want to congratulate the behavior of the vast majority of fans,” stated the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and the Metropolitan Police in a joint statement.

To guarantee security, a device was implemented that had 1,100 uniformed officers supporting the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants in the neighborhoods. Although there were fights in Bosa, Usaquén and Engativá, they were quickly deactivated.

On the other hand, in the Simón Bolívar park, an incident was reported where a fence of one of the entrance filters collapsed, causing bruises to three people, who were treated on the spot by the Ministry of Health, and later transferred for a more exhaustive evaluation in care centers.

In addition, during the match at the ‘El Campín’ stadium, one person was referred to the Santa Clara hospital due to injuries caused by handling pyrotechnic elements.

The authorities also carried out operational actions in the six locations where Local Unified Command Posts were installed. As a result, 3 firearms, 6 traumatic weapons, and 551 sharp weapons were seized.

Before the game, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police confiscated 28 liters and 10 boxes of brandy, 8 liters of rum and 2 bottles of whiskey, as well as 20 gunpowder tubes in the vicinity of the stadium. In addition, 21 establishments that did not comply with the operating regulations and violated the dry law were closed, which ended at 6 in the morning this Sunday.

Despite these isolated incidents, the general balance was positive, and the authorities highlighted the good behavior of the majority of the fans during the celebrations in the Colombian capital.

