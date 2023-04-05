After three years as Undersecretary of Heritage, Libraries and Cultural Infrastructure, Leonardo Medina Patiño decided to step down for personal reasons.

He is currently doing a master’s degree in medical law, which he had been alternating with his work as Undersecretary and which, finally, motivated him to fully concentrate on the master’s degree, presenting his resignation from the position he held in the District Administration.

“Passing through the Undersecretary was a learning experience. Tasks were developed in the patrimonial part, libraries and cultural infrastructure, quite important for the city. It is time for new cycles, I want to advance new projects, new tasks such as the completion of my master’s degree, the presentation of my thesis and its support. It was all a pleasant job with a great team”, stated Medina Patiño.

As Undersecretary, he helped consolidate great achievements in the District Culture Secretariat, among others, the recognition of the caleña sauce as Intangible Heritage of the Nation; the impact on communities through spaces and cultural events; and the publication of bibliographic material for the enrichment of the collection of the Network of Public Libraries of Cali.

Leonardo also contributed to the expansion of events such as the International Poetry Festival, the Macetas Festival, and the Cali International Book Fair.

Likewise, his management was reflected in the recognition of the International Federation of Library Associations and Libraries-IFLA (for its acronym in English) to two scenarios of the city’s Public Library Network.

Brayan Hurtado, Secretary of District Culture, highlighted the work of Leonardo Medina and underscored the commitment he made from day one as Undersecretary, in order to strengthen the library network and care for Cali’s heritage.

Undersecretary of Heritage in charge…

As of today, the Undersecretariat for Heritage, Libraries and Cultural Infrastructure will be provisionally led by Robert Madrigal Arce, who was the head of the Management Support Unit of the District Culture Secretariat.

The now Undersecretary (e) has been linked to the cultural sector for more than three years, leading various projects and processes such as the Participatory Budget.

In December 2022 he was appointed by Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina as Acting Secretary of Culture, a position he held until January 2023.

Since January 2020, he has assumed the leadership of the Support Unit of the Ministry of Culture, where he has contributed to the administration and operation of the organization in legal, financial, documentary and technological management, and human talent.

Robert Madrigal Arce is a professional in foreign trade from the Universidad del Valle; master’s degree in strategic management and international business from the University of Seville (Spain); and business manager of the WWB Colombia Foundation.

