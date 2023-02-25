The governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, recounted the initiatives in science, technology and innovation that have positively impacted the economy of the department during his term. According to the president, significant resources have been allocated to support research projects, technological development and entrepreneurship fairs, with the aim of strengthening the region’s competitiveness.

Among the projects highlighted by the governor is the development of clean technologies for agro-industrial production, the implementation of smart irrigation systems and the promotion of orange economy initiatives. Likewise, the creation of business incubators and the organization of entrepreneurship fairs have been promoted to promote the creation of new companies and the generation of employment in the region.

Dussán López highlighted that these efforts have given concrete results in terms of economic and social development in the department of Huila. According to the president, investment in science, technology, and innovation has contributed to job creation, poverty reduction, and the strengthening of the region’s productive capacities.

In summary, the governor of Huila has highlighted the importance of investment in science, technology and innovation for the economic and social development of the region. Through the implementation of projects and the promotion of entrepreneurship initiatives, it seeks to strengthen the region’s competitiveness and promote sustainable economic growth. The results obtained so far show that these initiatives have been effective in achieving these objectives and that they are expected to continue bearing fruit in the future.