positive estimates for the GDP of Emilia-Romagna — Enterprises

Positive news on the regional economy. The new April estimates prepared by Prometeia and analyzed in the note by Art-ER they update and consolidate the momentum for 2022 and review the sforecast dinner for 2023 and the medium term.

In 2022 the Real GDP of Emilia-Romagna it is estimated up +3.8% on 2021value in line with both the North East and the North West and of slightly above the national average (+3.7%). With the growth of 2022, the regional GDP is back above the pre-pandemic level (+2.2% compared to 2019) and the growth was driven by household spending and gross fixed capital formation.

Up the estimate for 2023

For the current year, the real GDP growth estimate of Emilia-Romagna improves slightly (from +0.5% estimated in January to new +0.8%), same value indicated for Lombardy and Veneto. Among the components, i final consumption they should grow in 2023 by around +0.5%; more intense the dynamics of gross fixed investment (+2,3%). L’export regionalagain at real values, should grow by around +2.5%, while the imports will increase around +1.6%.

due toinflation which will continue to remain at values ​​higher than those of the phase prior to the price crisis of 2022 (a consumption deflator is estimated at around 5.2% for 2023), i household disposable incomeat real values, will remain stationary or slightly decreasing (-0.1%).

The regional labor market is improving. The activity rate (15-64 years) should grow slightly (from 73.5% in 2022 to 74.0% on average in 2023), as well as the employment rate (15-64 years) which could reach 70.5% (from 69.8% in 2022), thus returning to pre-pandemic levels. Finally, the unemployment rate could fall below the 5.0% threshold of 2022 (4.7%).

> The report with forecast scenarios

