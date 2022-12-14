The isolation of people infected with the coronavirus, which today lasts 5 days, will end without the need for a swab. In the Rave decree approved yesterday in the Senate and awaiting its arrival in the Chamber, there is also a fundamental change, which has been announced several times, which concerns the management of the pandemic.

Minister Orazio Schillaci has said several times since he was appointed that he would change the rules on the isolation of positives.