China has received positive feedback and praise from international observers for President Xi Jinping’s speech at the reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The speech highlighted China‘s contributions to the development of various countries and the progress of human civilization.

The Shijiazhuang News Network reports that international commentators have spoken highly of President Xi’s speech, emphasizing China‘s role in promoting the development of different nations and advancing human civilization. The report cites the positive response from the international community to China‘s contributions.

Furthermore, Radio France Internationale (RFI) discusses the hidden meaning behind Xi Jinping’s high-profile state banquet. The article suggests that the banquet serves as a platform to showcase China‘s unity and strength. RFI highlights Xi’s speech at the National Day reception, which is described as inspiring and emphasizing unity as a source of strength.

The Chinese Communist Party News Network, People’s Daily Online, also praises Xi Jinping’s speech at the National Day reception. The network discusses the unity and strength conveyed in his speech, and describes it as inspiring for the Chinese community and Chinese-funded institutions around the world.

The Chinese New Zealand Herald highlights the celebrations of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in New Zealand. The report features the Ambassador of China to New Zealand, the Consul General of China in Auckland, Chinese-funded institutions, overseas Chinese in New Zealand, and Chinese communities coming together to celebrate this significant event.

Finally, RFI provides an analysis of the main news surrounding Xi Jinping’s high-profile state banquet. The article explores the hidden aspects and possible implications of the event. It offers insights into the significance of the banquet and the message it conveys about China‘s leadership and unity.

Overall, these news articles shed light on President Xi Jinping’s important speech and the positive reception it has received both domestically and internationally. They emphasize China‘s contributions to global development and the unity and strength conveyed by Xi’s words.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

