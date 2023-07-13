Home » Positive Milan stock exchange with banks, energy, strong Lottomatica From Reuters
News

Positive Milan stock exchange with banks, energy, strong Lottomatica From Reuters

by admin
Positive Milan stock exchange with banks, energy, strong Lottomatica From Reuters

© Reuters. The entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) – Stocks rose slightly at the start amid European stocks barely moved after yesterday’s positive session on the back of better-than-expected US inflation data, which fueled hopes of an easing of the Fed’s tightening policy.

Around 9.25 the salt of 0.35%.

Banks and the financial sector in general increased, led by Banca Mediolanum (BIT:) and Mps (BIT:) +1%.

In light of Lottomatica which rises by 2.7% after the start of hedging with ‘overweight’ by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

Enel (BIT:) up 0.7% after the sale agreements in Australia and Chile. Eni (BIT:) +0.55%, Saipem (BIT:) +1%.

(Claudia Cristoferi, edited by Sabina Suzzi)

See also  Interview with Totti, Muccino against Bernardini de Pace: "It is a ruin of children and sows poison"

You may also like

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy