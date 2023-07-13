Positive Milan stock exchange with banks, energy, strong Lottomatica From Reuters

© Reuters. The entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) – Stocks rose slightly at the start amid European stocks barely moved after yesterday’s positive session on the back of better-than-expected US inflation data, which fueled hopes of an easing of the Fed’s tightening policy.

Banks and the financial sector in general increased, led by Banca Mediolanum (BIT:) and Mps (BIT:) +1%.

In light of Lottomatica which rises by 2.7% after the start of hedging with ‘overweight’ by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

Enel (BIT:) up 0.7% after the sale agreements in Australia and Chile. Eni (BIT:) +0.55%, Saipem (BIT:) +1%.

(Claudia Cristoferi, edited by Sabina Suzzi)

