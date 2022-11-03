Drama in the afternoon just before 5pm in Possagno, where a 36-year-old runner, Francesco Agosta from Pieve del Grappa, lost his life. The man was found lifeless at the side of the road. Some passers-by alerted the emergency services and in via Molinetto, in addition to the ambulance and auto-medical, the intervention of the helicopter rescue was requested.

Francesco Agosta

The runner was revived for a long time, but his heart never started beating again. The 36-year-old was without documents, a patrol of the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Castelfranco arrived for identification and investigations. His partner also arrived on the spot, destroyed by pain. Francesco Agosta lived in Pieve del Grappa, but he was originally from Taranto. Worker, one of his passions was running. The death occurred from natural causes, most likely from a heart attack.