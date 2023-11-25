Possible blockade on the Caribbean Trunk by supporters of Fuerza Ciudadana

The electoral contest in Santa Marta has reached a palpable level of tension, with reports of a possible blockade carried out by supporters of the Fuerza Ciudadana political party near the Santamar Hotel.

According to preliminary reports, Debris has been thrown and an overturn was seen at the scene.

Read also: Worrying public order situation in Santa Marta: first confrontations outside the Estelar

The action occurs after the announcement of the Santa Marta Scrutinizing Commission not to count the votes of the candidate Jorge Agudelo, what led to the match Citizen Force to file a protection action seeking to reverse this decision. The tension has escalated to such a point that party sympathizers are apparently blocking access to the Santamar Hotel with rubble.

Share this: Facebook

X

