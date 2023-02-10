The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a large military parade that exhibited a record number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, but what ‘stolen’ the attention of uniformed officers and attendees was a 10-year-old girl who did not lose face: his second daughter Ju Ae.

For years, North Korean state media never mentioned Kim’s children, though the South Korean spy agency said he has three with his wife, ages 13, 10 and 6.

The only previous confirmation of its existence came from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who claimed he met Kim’s young daughter named Ju Ae during a 2013 visit to North Korea.

But three months ago, at the launch of his most powerful ICBM to date, Kim turned up with his “beloved” daughter in tow.

Although North Korea has never officially identified her by name, the Seoul news agency and analysts believe it is Ju Ae, Kim’s second daughter.

Is she Kim’s heiress? It is what it seems, say the experts. State media describe her as Kim’s “beloved” and “respected” daughter, and she was shown walking hand in hand with her father, her mother trailing behind her.

According to Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, this indicates that North Korea has begun to build a “cult of personality” around Ju.

“It means that it has been designated as de facto successor even though it does not yet have official ‘successor’ status,” he said.

In state media images, Ju Ae appears in the middle, alongside her father and surrounded by the country’s top brass.

A leading woman?

Until now, there was a glass ceiling in North Korea, says Bronwen Dalton, director of the department of management at the business school of the University of Technology Sydney.

But things are changing, and North Korea is trying to “maintain its legitimacy by creating a new version of femininity” that reflects social changes in the country in recent decades.

North Korea’s current leadership, while predominantly male, has some high-ranking women, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong, a spokesperson for the regime.

But will he be in command one day? Not necessarily, experts say.

“Perhaps more than in any other country, depending on family relationships and being close to power is precarious,” Dalton said, pointing to cases of relatives forced into exile or killed.

“Women are not immune” to this added the expert.

In the view of An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who heads the World Institute for North Korean Studies, a female leader remains “impossible” in North Korea for now.

Meanwhile, the parade, organized in Pyongyang on Wednesday night to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country’s armed forces, included fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison.

The weapons on display included at least 10 Hwasong-17 intercontinental missiles (ICBMs), the most advanced in the country, and vehicles apparently designed to carry solid fuel ICBMs, the specialized website NK News reported.