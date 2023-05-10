Home » Possible powder plant in Grossenhain: Federal government questions subsidies
News

Possible powder plant in Grossenhain: Federal government questions subsidies

by admin
Possible powder plant in Grossenhain: Federal government questions subsidies

Ordering ammunition: Federal government expects long delivery times

The federal government now expects longer delivery times when ordering ammunition “due to the current sharp increase in demand”. Even if no decision has yet been made regarding the possible construction of Rheinmetall’s powder plant, the federal government emphasizes how important it is to be independent in the ammunition sector.

What is required is an “increase in the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany in accordance with the EU member states and NATO allies with regard to the manufacture of ammunition, including the underlying supply chains and raw materials”.

Federal government has been under criticism for months

For months, the Federal Ministry of Defense and the Chancellery have been criticized for the sluggish procurement of ammunition. How high the ammunition requirement and stocks are is not publicly stated – in the small question, a statement on this was refused with reference to secrecy.

In the meantime, the defense commissioner Eva Högl (SPD) said that at least 20 billion euros would have to be spent on new ammunition. In the fall, a “munitions summit” took place in the Chancellery with several armaments companies. According to the federal government, there were no concrete results.

See also  Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the third Chinese People's Police Day- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

Prosecutor’s Office charges a former director of Fonade,...

Poster | How to realize “a stream of...

Stock News: Saturn Oil + Gas – Good...

Our correspondent: Two martyrs shot by the occupation...

“EPS cannot be managers, insurance cannot end”

Mexico Senate Passes Mining Reform

Piolink, sales of 13.4 billion in the first...

Edict 1st. notice Maricel Rentería Rivas

The province’s eighth “three batches” project construction work...

Forest walk in Dußlingen: deciding on the refuges

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy