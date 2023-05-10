Possible powder plant in Grossenhain: Federal government questions subsidies

Ordering ammunition: Federal government expects long delivery times

The federal government now expects longer delivery times when ordering ammunition “due to the current sharp increase in demand”. Even if no decision has yet been made regarding the possible construction of Rheinmetall’s powder plant, the federal government emphasizes how important it is to be independent in the ammunition sector.

What is required is an “increase in the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany in accordance with the EU member states and NATO allies with regard to the manufacture of ammunition, including the underlying supply chains and raw materials”.

Federal government has been under criticism for months

For months, the Federal Ministry of Defense and the Chancellery have been criticized for the sluggish procurement of ammunition. How high the ammunition requirement and stocks are is not publicly stated – in the small question, a statement on this was refused with reference to secrecy.