Rome, March 9. (beraking latest news Salute) – “Drastically reducing, until they disappear, the cases of cancer caused by HPV is not a utopia but an achievable goal”. This was underlined by Rosa De Vincenzo, oncological gynecologist of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, and vice president of the National Society of Colposcopy and Cervicovaginal Pathology, on the occasion of the press conference for the presentation of the new TV spot of the campaign “Have You Booked True?”, created by MSD and authorized by the Ministry of Health. The spot was presented this morning in Rome, on the occasion of the International Day against HPV.

“Today we can count on important scientific evidence that demonstrates how we could completely eliminate cervical cancer, a goal that the WHO has set for 2030”, explains De Vincenzo. “However, it is necessary – he continues – to increase the level of knowledge of the disease and increase awareness of the importance of primary and secondary prevention, improving vaccination coverage levels, encouraging adherence to screening programs and increasing the number of diagnoses and early therapeutic interventions. or in the initial stages it allows today to carry out conservative treatments, of ‘fertility sparing’, to maintain the procreative capacity”.

And again: “On the Papillomavirus – he underlines – there is often confusing information and false myths circulating, therefore correct counseling on this infection remains essential. If we really want to defeat these tumors, it is necessary to inform and involve the population more and more and, in particular, young people and their parents. This is a fundamental task not only of public health at national and regional level, but also of all health professionals who come into contact with patients and their families. Therefore, campaigns such as the one presented today”.