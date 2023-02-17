The Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar would unite with the Rosario Universityan institution that has professionals in the Private Competitiveness Council, whose president, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, assured that Cesar occupied the rank 22 among 33 economies in terms of competitiveness and innovation in 2022.

This Council prepares the Departmental Competitiveness Index, IDC, in which the department has been in the last places in the rankingreason for which the president of the Chamber, José Luis Urón, traveled to the capital of the country to manage an institutional alliance.

Accompanied by Luis Joaquin Mendoza Sierraadvisor on specialized issues, Urón spoke with Daniel Torralba, member of the Directorate of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness of the Unirosario, with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness network based on the economic vocation of the region and that addresses the productive reconversion. The conclusion on the matter will be released in the coming days.

THE COMPETITIVENESS

Competitiveness is about all the forces that come together in a economy and that determine their productivity, which impacts on the wellness level of its inhabitants in the long term, according to sources consulted by THE PYLON.

Urón Márquez also summoned the Regional Competitiveness Commission, as well as all the spokespersons for companies, unions, academia, the public sector and others in society to work in an articulated manner in favor of the improvement of IDC indicators.

Maiguashca affirmed during his stay in Valledupar that one of the main concerns is the coverage and results of the basic and half educationin higher education the analysis revolves around the relevance of the programs.

