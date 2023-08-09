Post-Disaster Restoration Efforts in Zhuozhou, Hebei: Disinfection and Cleanup Operations Underway

Post-Disaster Restoration Underway in Zhuozhou, Hebei

Zhuozhou City in Hebei Province has been carrying out extensive post-disaster restoration work following recent flooding. As part of the eradication efforts, disinfection operations have been launched in various areas of the city.

On August 7, the emergency rescue team from the Red Cross Society of Huaibei City, Anhui Province, was spotted conducting comprehensive disinfection at Zhuozhou Experimental Middle School. This operation was undertaken following the unified dispatch of relevant local departments.

Wang Tao, a member of the emergency rescue team, revealed that over 80,000 square meters of streets, communities, and schools have already been disinfected. Currently, the focus is on disinfecting the experimental middle school, which spans approximately 20,000 square meters.

Gao Jiansong, Vice Principal of Zhuozhou Experimental Middle School, emphasized the importance of cleaning and disinfecting the campus. Efforts are being made to ensure a smooth start to the school year, with regular disinfection carried out twice a day.

Amid the restoration efforts, a donation point has been set up in Zhuozhou City, where numerous vehicles from all over the country have arrived to donate various living materials and disinfection supplies. Li Zhiqiang, the head of a pharmaceutical sales company in Henan, donated 80,000 yuan worth of disinfection supplies to help with local disinfection work. Li mentioned that one of their staff members participated in the rescue activities in Zhuozhou and witnessed the urgent need for disinfection work in the area.

In Shiqiao Village, Baichigan Town, Zhuozhou City, staff members are salvaging and loading fish carcasses in an aquaculture base. This is being done to prevent secondary pollution. Li Xiaodong, deputy head of the Agricultural Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Brigade of the Zhuozhou Agriculture and Rural Bureau, shared that the authorities have issued an urgent notice to strengthen the harmless treatment of dead livestock and poultry after disasters. The city has comprehensively arranged and deployed the handling of dead livestock and poultry, including salvage, collection, transfer, disinfection, and personnel protection. Additionally, the dispatch of biological enzymes is underway to purify the water bodies and eliminate odors.

The restoration work in Zhuozhou City is ongoing, with various organizations and individuals lending a helping hand. The efforts are aimed at restoring normalcy and ensuring the health and safety of the local community.

Reported by Xing Lu, Chen Shiyu, and Wang Wei from Baoding, Hebei.

Editor in charge: [Ji Xiang]

Note: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. Unauthorized usage will be investigated in accordance with the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

