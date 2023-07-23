Home » Post earthquake reconstruction. New training courses and restoration projects in the crater area: the scientific dissemination activity continues and the collaboration between the public and private sectors is consolidated with the signing of an agreement between the regional agency for the reconstruction
Post earthquake reconstruction. New training courses and restoration projects in the crater area: the scientific dissemination activity continues and the collaboration between the public and private sectors is consolidated with the signing of an agreement between the regional agency for the reconstruction

Post earthquake reconstruction. New training courses and restoration projects in the crater area: the scientific dissemination activity continues and the collaboration between the public and private sectors is consolidated with the signing of an agreement between the regional agency for the reconstruction

Bologna – Hundreds Of construction sites are tied goods: churches, bell towers, towers, palaces, theatres, schools, cemeteries. Many already completed, others in progress, some to start. In Emilia, the post-earthquake 2012 reconstruction process, for the part of the historical, artistic and cultural heritage, still sees the implementation of quality interventions, with the involvement of the best skills and professionalism in the field. A “baggage” of experience and training destined to consolidate and grow further.

It is one of the goals of the memorandum of understanding signed today in the Region by the director of the regional agency for reconstruction – 2012 earthquake, Henry Cocchiand by the president of Assorestauro (the Italian association for architectural, artistic and urban restoration), Alessandro Bozzetti. An agreement aimed at the establishment and regulation of training, study, research and application of the related results in the field of cultural heritage restoration, following the reconstruction activities started after the earthquake.

The protocol, in particular, aims to intensify the collaboration between the two entities, which has already seen various initiatives: the monographic publication “Focus on – Emilia 2012 reconstruction process” (2022, online https://www.recmagazine.it/magazine/focuson.html), 7 training modules with 1500 participating professionals, accredited by the Emilia-Romagna Federation of Orders of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists, and 3 routes of technical visits to construction sites in the crater area.

They are planned for 2024 new courses e research projects in the area of ​​the Emilian crater, which will be able to provide ideas for similar experiences, both for the public administration and for planners and restoration companies. The activities will aim to further encourage collaboration between institutions, the training and employment chain, implementing a public-private collaboration project.

Clare Vergano

