Post-epidemic special regulations submitted to the Ministry to propose 2 subsidy measures with a budget of 27.4 billion

In response to special post-epidemic regulations, the Ministry of Communications announced on the 17th the “Subsidy Measures for Promoting the Use of Public Transport” and the “Subsidy Measures for Accelerating the Expansion of Incentives for Attracting International Tourists”. .

Commuter monthly tickets are mainly divided into three types. North, central and south urban life circles can adopt two different prices for intercity commuting and intra-city commuting, while non-urban life circles have preferential plans tailored to local conditions and can be launched in conjunction with neighboring counties and cities. As for the fare discount difference after the monthly pass is launched, depending on the competent authority, the subsidy amount of the Ministry of Communications varies from 50% to 90%.

For intercity monthly tickets, North-North Jitao is 1,200 yuan per month, Zhongzhangtou Miao is 699 yuan per month, and Nangaoping is 999 yuan per month; in some counties and cities, Taichung 299 and Tainan 299 are available depending on whether you can take the Taiwan Railway. and 399 yuan, Kaohsiung offers 399 yuan (including ferry). Other counties and cities, such as Zhuzhu, Yunjiajia, and Yilan, are still waiting for the county and city governments to put forward relevant plans.

Another 2.1 billion yuan budget will be used to improve public transportation at tourist attractions, including subsidizing Taiwan’s good travel routes and urban bus passenger transport routes to increase frequency, add new routes, and promote local foot connections wait.

Come to Taiwan for independent travel and draw 5,000 yuan consumption gold, limited to 500,000 copies

On the other hand, to accelerate the expansion of the part of attracting international tourists, it is mainly divided into three parts: independent travelers, tour groups, and newcomers to the hotel industry, with a total budget of 5.3 billion yuan. For the independent travel part, it is expected to provide 500,000 copies of 5,000 yuan consumption credit, and the qualifications of passengers will be determined by lottery at Taoyuan Airport, Songshan Airport, Taichung Ching Chuan Kang and Kaohsiung Xiaogang Airport.

For inbound groups that solicit or receive at least 3 days and 2 nights, according to the size of the number of people and the number of nights they stay, each group will have a maximum reward of 50,000 yuan. In addition, new service personnel in the hotel industry can apply for a subsidy of 5,000 yuan per person per month if their monthly salary reaches 31,000 yuan (33,000 yuan for Beibeiji Taozhuzhu) and they have worked for 6 months. The longest subsidy is 1 year, with 1.6 Thousands of employees can benefit.

