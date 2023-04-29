Post from Grado: Museum by the sea has been waiting for its opening for 36 years

Italians can talk for hours about football and it’s no different in Grado, even if it’s about the stadium itself. Because that is to be rebuilt, in Città Giardino. In fact, the old stadium on the Isola della Schiusa is picturesquely decaying and it is too close to the lagoon; Liberation shots splash into the water. But is Città Giardino the right place? A geometer claims that a north-south alignment, which is important for stadiums, is not possible there; modern arenas are never built in an east-west orientation, lest teams be blinded by the setting sun (again, learned something).

square meter costs 8000 euros

“I’ll spend my next pandemic,” an acquaintance recently wrote to me, “by the sea.” It’s no wonder that apartment prices in Grado are exploding, as the daily newspaper “Il Piccolo” reports with alarm: up to 6,000 euros per square meter are being asked for. That’s even an understatement, in top locations with sea views it’s more like 8000 euros. On the other hand, it is much cheaper in Città Giardino and Pineta, where you can buy residential property for as little as 1,000 to 1,500 euros per square meter. I’m a Grado Pineta fan and the argument that it’s far off the mark no longer counts. Firstly, a very nice beach path has been built, secondly, e-bikes and e-scooters ensure that the place moves closer together.

Opening after 36 years?

36 years – can you believe that? The Museo del Mare on the waterfront has been waiting for its opening for 36 years. 36 years ago, Franz Vranitzky became Chancellor and Rapid Vienna under coach Otto Baric was on the verge of winning the championship. The new mayor has now promised: 2024 is the final opening. And the earth, who wouldn’t know, is flat.