The truth is that the Holy Week that we have just experienced has not been like that of previous years.

It is not clear if this is due to the fact that people are so terrified that they are even afraid of going to church or, little by little, people have lost faith and hope, without ceasing to be believers.

I pray every day when I get up and when I go to bed, but I didn’t go back to church.

I don’t know if the former Archbishop of Cali, Darío Muñoz Monsalve, has much to do with it, but I see God as the Supreme Law of Compensation (everything bad we do is returned to us) and the Blessed Virgin, as the Mother who raises us up. when we fall

I believe in the immaterial, even if I don’t see them, contrary to what the current president of Colombia said one day.

It remains for one, after the so-called “holy days”, reflections. What our armed forces suffer in this government is very worrying. Not only do they have it handcuffed, they are decreasing it in such a way that we no longer see their actions or their strengths, only weaknesses. Those who govern only love the “militias” or “collectives”, because they are “forces” that shield governments that tyrannize or impose, by force, their “ideals”.

It hurts to see what happens to San Andrés and Providencia, where they voted copiously for Mr. Petro. They did not mention that their great strength: tourism, was going to suffer due to ideological errors, such as raising air tickets to the island from five percent to 19%, gasoline for airplanes, and hotel services typical of Duque. those beautiful territories. They not only want to decrease the entire national economy, but also that of Colombians individually. We already suffer from it, with the exception of the “elite” of power that “lives tasty.”

But the most worrying thing is that due to a labor reform that is coming our way, with fair points but others that are decreasing (a word made fashionable by the minister of mines), there are already many MSMEs that are closing and others, such as industrial ones, They are thinking of automating their operation. do you know what does it mean? Well, that’s how we are.

Pray a lot, especially those who believe in God.

