“Post Lotteria, drag Angel-in-us” Lotte GRS turns to profit in 1Q

Lotte GRS announced on the 17th that sales in the first quarter of this year were KRW 219.1 billion, up 26.1% from the same period last year. Operating profit turned to black at 6.4 billion won.

Sales in all business divisions, including the FC business (burger, coffee, donut) and new growth business (concession business), showed an even growth trend, and the net profit also recorded KRW 1.8 billion, successfully turning a profit in the first quarter.

Lotte GRS saw a 38% year-on-year increase in sales per store across all brand direct stores in the first quarter. In particular, the sales per store of Lotteria and Angel-in-us brands in the FC business increased by approximately 41% and 54%, respectively. It showed results through efficiency.

Based on the surplus performance in the first quarter of this year, Lotte GRS is strengthening store operation efficiency, such as △ securing competitiveness △ improving profitability for each brand in the FC business sector, △ expanding rental business △ creating new FC models in the concession business in the new growth business sector, etc. We plan to focus on increasing corporate value.

An official from Lotte GRS said, “With the success of turning a profit last year, in the first quarter of this year, we recorded even results in management performance indicators such as sales and operating profit.” We will strive for growth in both sales and profits compared to the previous year.”