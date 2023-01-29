after announcing Foo Fighters y Maroon 5the new and largest festival of music, culture and art in Sao Paulo, has just announced its third international headliner for its first edition.

The Town confirma a Post Malone, the American musician and global superstar will return to Brazil for the September 2 and will act in Skyline Stage.

The American artist is expected to offer the public another emblematic show like the one he did in Rio de Janeiro, where he conquered fans with his charisma, throughout a set list full of great hits such as ‘Rockstar’, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘Circles’, ‘White Iverson’among others.

The Town will hold its first edition at the Interlagos Autodrome, in São Paulo, during the days September 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10 In addition to the aforementioned artists, they have also confirmed Ludmilla, Jão, Iza y Criolo.

It is worth mentioning that a special moment will occur on the first day of the festival that combines a light show with music, fireworks and live broadcast on all the LED screens within the venue.

But there is more! The festival also confirmed the date that fans can guarantee their tickets. The Town Card will be available for sale next March 14 and it will be the first opportunity for fans to become a part of The Town history.