Home News Poste Italiane and Deutsche Post DHL Group sign agreement on parcel market From Reuters
News

Poste Italiane and Deutsche Post DHL Group sign agreement on parcel market From Reuters

by admin
Poste Italiane and Deutsche Post DHL Group sign agreement on parcel market From Reuters
©Reuters. The Poste Italiane headquarters in the Eur district in Rome. May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Poste (BIT:) Italiana and Deutsche Post DHL Group have signed a multi-year strategic partnership in the Italian and international parcel market in the logistics and e-commerce sectors.

This is what a joint note reads.

“Dhl is the ideal partner to better connect our Italian customers to international markets, with shipments to and from abroad and a network of latest generation automatic lockers, in addition to the already existing e-commerce solutions”, comments the ‘AD Matteo Del Fante.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Sabina Suzzi)

See also  Public employees, up to seven years of waiting for liquidation

You may also like

Rhino News, and more…: Spectral Illumination

Santiago will experience the pilgrimage of the Lord...

A senator for Colombia

Apple Downgraded to Sell, Lightshed Partners Risks 20%...

young people plead for a “transfer of skills...

Constitutional Court will study lawsuit that seeks to...

Scholars analyze internal and external influences | Xi...

All about composites, the appointment is still in...

Press: MILRDC denounces and condemns the complaint of...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy