©Reuters. The Poste Italiane headquarters in the Eur district in Rome. May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo



MILAN (Reuters) – Poste (BIT:) Italiana and Deutsche Post DHL Group have signed a multi-year strategic partnership in the Italian and international parcel market in the logistics and e-commerce sectors.

This is what a joint note reads.

“Dhl is the ideal partner to better connect our Italian customers to international markets, with shipments to and from abroad and a network of latest generation automatic lockers, in addition to the already existing e-commerce solutions”, comments the ‘AD Matteo Del Fante.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Sabina Suzzi)