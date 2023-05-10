Home » Poster | How to realize “a stream of clear water flows into the Yellow River”, Secretary Lan Fo’an said after investigation_Huanghe News
Poster | How to realize “a stream of clear water flows into the Yellow River”, Secretary Lan Fo’an said after investigation

On the afternoon of May 6, Lan Fo’an, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, adopted the method of “four nos and two straights”. into the Yellow River” project for investigation.

Lan Fo’an emphasized that we must always keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, and earnestly put the implementation of the “clear water into the Yellow River” project under the overall situation of implementing the national strategy of ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and insist on problem-oriented and goal-oriented Combination, adhere to the integrated promotion of mountain governance, water governance, gas governance, and city governance, further strengthen strategic thinking, establish a solid system concept, optimize the overall design, and pay close attention to work implementation, so as to ensure that by 2025, all the national examination sections of the Fen River Basin will achieve excellent water quality, truly Realize “a stream of clear water flows into the Yellow River”. Li Fengqi, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General, participated in the investigation.

