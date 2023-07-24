Posters seen in front of Edeka branches: allegations of strawberries

HomeConsumer

By: Dennis Liedschulte

Posters with the slogan “We love drought” have appeared near various Edeka branches. What’s it all about. RUHR24 asked around.

Dortmund – At first it looks like a typical Edeka advertising poster. But something isn’t quite right. You can see the Edeka logo and three strawberries. But otherwise a dry floor and a text that the Hamburg-based company should not like at all. But what is behind it? RUHR24 has asked.

“We love drought,” says the poster. A reference to the well-known advertising slogan from Edeka – “We love food”. In smaller writing below: “For our cheap strawberries, a national park in Spain is drying up”.

Posters against Edeka strawberries – supermarket exploits water in the Spanish national park

Campact pulled the strings on this poster campaign. A citizens’ movement that claims to have more than 2.5 million people fighting for progressive politics. The current posters are a continuation of the “No water robbery for strawberries” campaign, which RUHR24 reported on back in June.

In addition to Campact, the Foodwatch organization is also involved. Friederike Gravenhorst, Campact campaigner, explains: “It is bitter that Edeka, despite massive criticism, is still sticking to dry strawberries from Spain, even though they have known the problem for years.” Now you go where it really hurts the group – directly in front of the branches. Customers should see that there is hypocrisy behind the promise of sustainability.

What is the problem from the point of view of Campact and Foodwatch? The growing areas for cheap strawberries are drying up the Doñana National Park between the cities of Huelva, Seville and Cadiz in Andalusia. Nature stands for profit before ruin. In the campaign launched in May, other supermarkets such as Rewe, Lidl and Aldi were also denounced. The current poster campaign is aimed exclusively at Edeka. To date there has been no public reaction.

Edeka strawberries apparently come partly from Spain – the organization points to problems

RUHR24 asked what the Edeka company said about the Allegations says and whether you still have strawberries from the cultivation area around the Doñana National Park. You distance yourself from the current Campact campaign. In the high season, the strawberries are sourced from local growing areas in Germany.

Edeka PLAkat.jpg © Campact

In addition, Edeka observes the developments in the southern Spanish region, checks the sustainability of the supply relationships and tries to ensure that the products traded are manufactured under socially and ecologically good conditions. This also includes a functioning water management system.

The question asked by RUHR24 as to whether strawberries were sourced from the region mentioned remained unanswered.

Strawberry fields near Huelva, Andalusia, Spain. The company has not answered whether Edeka buys strawberries from this region. © Thomas Dressler/Imago

In April, ZDF published a report on the conflict between the government and conservationists in Doñana National Park in southern Spain. The problem: Legal and illegal wells are used there for fruit and vegetable plantations – including mostly strawberries. Conservationists sound the alarm. The Spanish government in Madrid even threatened to place Andalusia under forced administration.

Conflict over Spanish national park – cheap strawberries steal the water from nature

There is a huge conflict of interest behind it. On the one hand around 100,000 jobs and around eight percent of Andalusian gross income. On the other side a unique national park.

The Doñana National Park in Andalusia, Spain. There is a conflict between conservationists and farmers. © blickwinkel/Imago

In addition to Campact, large environmental protection organizations such as the WWF are also involved in the Doñana National Park. In the meantime, there is no solution in sight, as climate change is playing its part with less and less rain.

Campact calls on Edeka to stop selling cheap strawberries from Spain. The company Edeka meanwhile assures the large proportion of domestic products from Germany and points to the membership in various water management initiatives.

