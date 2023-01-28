Home News Postpartum depression, what you did not know
News

Postpartum depression, what you did not know

by admin
Postpartum depression, what you did not know

Anxiety, irritability and persistent crying are some of the symptoms that a mother with postpartum depression commonly presents.

This affective picture can appear eight days after delivery or up to the following 2 months.

Contrary to what is thought, it is usually very frequent because, according to the World Health Organizationaffects one in six women who give birth.

It is important to take into account the following points, to identify if the mother is going through postpartum depression:

Symptoms

You may experience anxiety, irritability, persistent crying, loss of appetite and sleep, overwhelmed, lack of interest in caring for the baby, as well as feelings of guilt and worthlessness.

How does it seem?

It can start early and be intense, it must be attended to promptly. Depression can also come incubating in the time in which the woman has felt overwhelmed but has kept quiet about it.

This seems to be less explosive but may end up being more risky.

Myths about treatment

There is resistance to psychiatric consultation to treat postpartum depression. This is really meant to help keep the Health mental health of the mother, which in turn will be reflected in the well-being of the child.

Postpartum depression is also often associated with psychotic behavior in which the woman will go crazy or mistreat the baby.

When does it appear?

The fact that the mother does not present symptoms in the weeks following delivery does not mean that she will not suffer.

Postpartum depression can appear from the first week after delivery up to two months after.

See also  There are five distinctive features of China's legislative work in the past ten years

Causes

Although it can occur due to a natural hormonal process in women, factors such as complications or pregnancy losses can increase the chances of suffering from it.

It may interest you:

The myths and truths of postpartum exercise?

Everyone knows that physical activity brings us many benefits at any stage of life and after pregnancy, exercise becomes our best ally to regain shape and figure.

Read more

Comments

You may also like

Couple was killed with a firearm in a...

Public universities commit to generating 60,000 new places...

South American Sub-20: Colombia qualifies with victory against...

Spring Festival travel return concentrated on January 26...

Young man died gored by a bull in...

Beijing received 7.128 million tourists during the Spring...

1-0. A goal from Juanda Fuentes classifies Colombia...

They seek to restore 1.5 million hectares of...

Cold air affects most parts of southern China...

Colombia to the final phase of the Sub-20:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy