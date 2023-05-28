Home » Postponed Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Pasto by weather conditions
News

by admin
The confrontation between Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pasto, corresponding to matchday two of the home run for group A, was suspended just 19 minutes into the game, due to heavy rain in Rionegro.

9 minutes into the game, at the Alberto Grisales stadium, the spectators were able to witness the penalty that the referee whistled for a handball inside the area. The VAR was fundamental in this action, because after analyzing it carefully, the referee changed his initial decision.

Ten minutes after this incident, the match had to be interrupted due to poor field conditions and persistent rain.

Finally, Dimayor, the entity in charge of organizing the tournament, used its Twitter account to confirm that the match will take place at 10:00 am this Sunday, May 28.

Both teams will have the opportunity to resume the match and play the remaining minutes in search of victory. In turn, the players and coaching staff will have a few extra hours to rethink the game strategy.

