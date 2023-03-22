Heavy rain led to the suspension of the match between Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali for the second date of the 2023 opening tournament. The teams were looking to catch up on the Colombian tournament schedule, however, weather conditions did not allow the ball to roll at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium.

After several revisions of the field by the refereeing team, the decision was reached not to carry out the match, since the conditions were not suitable to carry it out. The match will be played behind closed doors on March 22 starting at 10:15 in the morning at the same stadium.

The capital team commented on their social networks that they will refund an income for a future match due to circumstances. “Our season ticket holders will be able to enter with a companion for the match on 03-31-2023 against Boyacá Chicó on date 11,” reads the tweet.

The Reds also added in a statement: “Unfortunately it was consulted, the Ideam has been investigated and permanent rain is forecast, so it is impossible to play. With Dimayor and jointly with Deportivo Cali it was decided that the game will be played this Wednesday, March 22 at 10:15 am, as a consequence that Millonarios plays tomorrow we have to play behind closed doors.”said the president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Mendez.