No agreement on the group leaders of the Democratic Party: the convocation of the dem parliamentarians is postponed to next week while Schlein flies to Brussels.

The goal was to untie the knot on the group leaders of the Democratic Party before the departure of Elly Schlein for the PES summit in Brussels: the secretary, however, found herself having to fly to the heart of the EU without holding hands no deal. Due to the trip, therefore, the convocation of the dem parliamentarians was further postponed – presumably – to Tuesday or Wednesday of the last week of March.

Pd, no agreement on group leaders: the convocation of dem parliamentarians is postponed

There is still a long way to go towards an agreement on group leaders in the Democratic Party. The acceleration attempt that emerged on Tuesday 21 March, when the objective of the Transatlantic was to already bring together the assemblies today, Wednesday 22, before the departure of Elly Schlein to participate in the PSE summit in Brussels in view of the EU Council is miserably shipwrecked. The convocation of the dem parliamentarians, therefore, has been postponed to a date to be set. Or, anyway, not before next week.

According to reports from beraking latest newsthe majority of the Pd would have reported that the names vying for the positions of group leaders have not changed: the intention is to appoint presidents close to the secretariat and, therefore, Francesco Boccia in the Senate and Clare Bragaformer exponent of Areadem di Dario Franceschiniin the House.

But the secretariat’s project does not seem to have been welcomed by the whole party: it is, in fact, a clash between the majority and minority of the Democratic Party.

Bonaccini’s supporters and the bad mood among members of the Democratic Party

With regard to the agreement on the dem group leaders, several Pd MPs in Montecitorio affirmed that “the situation is wrapped up” while they fear lacerations in the groups. In this context, among the MPs who supported Stefano Bonaccini in the primaries they mapped out a path that could lead to an overall agreement capable of bringing together group leaders and secretariat to escape the stalemate. It is not excluded, however, that the whole story could end with a nothing done.

However, Bonaccini’s supporters have reported that this is not the intention of the governor of Emilia-Romagna. And they predict: “Eventually they will find a solution, as they have always done in recent years”.

Meanwhile, all cards are on the table while the moodiness meanders among the parliamentarians. Those with the most poisoned teeth, for example, thundered from the Transatlantic: “Almost a month has passed since the primaries and the secretary still hasn’t shown up to the groups…”.