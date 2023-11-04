Home » POT review contract ends on November 30
After 3 extensions, the inter-administrative contract No. 1001-SGR-2022 between the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar and the University of Magdalena for the partial review and exceptional modification of the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) of the city will end this November 30.

This was announced by the head of the Planning Advisory Office, Armando Fontalvo, when consulted by this publishing house in the socialization held last Thursday.

According to Fontalvo, the process that began in August 2022 responds to “the harmonization of the POT with the articles that generated resolutions 0098 of 2020, 0247 of 2021 and 0094 of 2023, concerning the adoption of the Planning and Management Plan for the Guatapurí River Basin, the environmental determinants generated by Corpocesar and the boundary of the water circuit of the Guatapurí River, respectively.”

VALUE AND APPROVAL

Regarding the $3,000 million that the review and modification costs, the official stated: “To date, the municipality of Valledupar has only disbursed the amount corresponding to the advance agreed in the contract. That is, the sum of $1,500,000 million.”

On the other hand, EL PILÓN learned that, this Friday, the board of directors of the Valledupar Metropolitan Area was deliberating the approval of the project that also requires the approval of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar.

